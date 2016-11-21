Police catch shoplifter at popular Atwater clothing store

Atwater officers caught a shoplifter in the act at a store that’s been hit by shoplifters multiple times in the last few months, the Police Department reported.
Police responded to Envy Fine Clothing on Bell Lane about 9:15 a.m. Saturday after the owner reported two suspicious men, Police Chief Samuel Joseph said. The officers parked their patrol cars out of sight and watched a man go to his car, where the store owner confronted him briefly.
When the driver saw police, he tried to flee in the red SUV, crossing the parking lot, driving across the Starbucks drive-thru driveway and jumping a curb, Joseph said.
When he stopped the vehicle, police ordered the man, 25-year-old David Ruggiero, to get out and get on the ground where he was detained. Police found a shirt that had been stolen from the store and said it was possible he may have taken other items that he dropped before he was captured, authorities said.
Police also detained 26-year-old Garrick Hymer, who accompanied Ruggiero but didn’t steal anything from the store. Police filed a complaint with the district attorney’s office after finding a dagger hidden in Hymer’s sock.
Ruggiero was cited for shoplifting and drug possession after police found marijuana and a syringe inside the vehicle, Joseph said.
Investigations into previous thefts at the store are ongoing, and police are continuing to work with the store owner to prevent future thefts. In October, two men made off with more than $2,300 in designer jeans, police said.
According to Merced County Jail records, Ruggiero has been arrested numerous times in Merced County since at least 2012, mostly involving theft and drug-related allegations.
Comments