Dos Palos homicide suspect surrenders to police

A Dos Palos man accused of killing his roommate peacefully surrendered to police Monday night and is in custody, Dos Palos Police Chief Barry Mann reported.
Omar Villafana, 29, remains in Merced County Jail on $1 million bond on one count of first degree murder. His name previously was reported under a different spelling. He is suspected in the Friday slaying of his roommate, 22-year-old Humbert Cisneros.
The murder marked Merced County’s first homicide in 2017.
Villafana was sought by police over the weekend and on Monday, when police searched nine homes. After community members encouraged Villafana to turn himself in, he met police at the Amtrak station in Fresno.
“We appreciate him reaching out to us and surrendering the way he did,” Mann said. “He knows a lot of people which was one of the difficulties getting him into custody. He had a lot of places to go. He’s well liked by most of the community, but under these circumstances the only option was for him to turn himself in.”
Mann said he’s known Villafana for about 15 years. Though Villafana previously had run ins with the law, Mann said he was always respectful to officers and was off their radar for the last couple of years.
Cisneros was shot and killed about 6:30 a.m. Friday at his home in the 1900 block of South McDonald Avenue. Investigators believe Cisneros was arguing with one of Villafana’s siblings when Villafana intervened and the fatal shot was fired. Police said other roommates tried to intervene in the dispute, but Cisneros was shot at least once in the upper body with a small-caliber black pistol.
The weapon used in the slaying has not been found.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments