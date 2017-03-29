Merced police searching for suspects after vehicle chase in Franklin area

Police are surrounding a field in the Beachwood/Franklin area of Merced, following a vehicle chase, authorities and witnesses have said.
Law enforcement officials have said the Merced Police Department is leading the chase. According to a witness, police were chasing a car, possibly 1990s tan Honda sedan.
The chase first was reported around 4 p.m.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the chase.
Police are searching the area of Franklin and Cardella roads on the outskirts of Merced.
California Highway Patrol officers are helping police in the search. Officer Eric Zuniga said authorities are searching for two men.
Merced police Capt. Bimley West confirmed at least one of the men tossed a gun out of the vehicle during the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments