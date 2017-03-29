2 arrested following police chase in Merced

Two men were arrested Wednesday evening following a car chase that ended in the Beachwood/Franklin area of Merced.
Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed two men had been arrested.
The chase first was reported around 4 p.m. The two men, whose name were not immediately available, bailed out of the car and ran through a field in the area of Franklin and Cardella roads on the outskirts of Merced.
Merced police, California Highway Patrol officers and other officials surrounded the area as K9 units searched the fields between Belcher Avenue, Franklin Road, Cardella Road and Thornton Road.
Officers were stationed at several entry ways to the fields.
The search lasted for about 90 minutes before the two men were captured.
A law enforcement helicopter was seen circling overhead during the search.
Merced police Capt. Bimley West said one of them is believed to have thrown a gun out the window of their vehicle during the chase.
