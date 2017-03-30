Two men arrested after a car chase in Merced

Two men were arrested Wednesday evening following a car chase that ended in the unincorporated Franklin area of Merced.
Marcos Hernandez was driving a Honda Accord near Highway 59 and Olive avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He led police through Fox Road out to the Cardella area near Franklin Road. When Hernandez drove into a field his vehicle got stuck, Merced police said in a news release.
Hernandez, 33, and the passenger, 36-year-old Zeb Stevens, ran out of the vehicle and both suspects were arrested and taken into custody an hour later, police said.
Officers found more than 170 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber firearm in the vehicle. Outside of the vehicle officers found a 9mm handgun that was thrown out of the vehicle during the chase, officers said in the statement.
Hernandez posted bail early on Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, sales and transportation of methamphetamine and gang enhancements, according to police.
Steven was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, sales and transportation of methamphetamine and gang enhancements, police said. His bail is set at $380,000, police said.
Merced Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Sgt. Rodney Court at 209-385-8886 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages to the police department can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
