News

May 13, 2017 8:33 AM

Inmate escapes Atwater maximum security prison

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Federal and local authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night from the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, a maximum security federal prison, authorities said.

Inmate Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez, 26, was discovered missing from the prison at 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Cabrera-Hernandez is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet three-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Prison officials couldn’t immediately comment on how Cabrera-Hernandez escaped.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it will be assisting federal authorities with the search with aircraft.

The prison was secured after Cabrera-Hernandez was found missing, the release states, but an immediate internal and external search of the prison yielded no results.

Cabrera-Hernandez is currently serving a 115-month sentence from the District of Columbia and Northern District of West Virginia for prisoner escape, unarmed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, destruction of property less than $1,000 and attempted escape.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 2:01

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School
Body found in canal in Merced County 0:36

Body found in canal in Merced County
An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos