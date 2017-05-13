Inmate escapes Atwater maximum security prison

Federal and local authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night from the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, a maximum security federal prison, authorities said.
Inmate Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez, 26, was discovered missing from the prison at 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Cabrera-Hernandez is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet three-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Prison officials couldn’t immediately comment on how Cabrera-Hernandez escaped.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it will be assisting federal authorities with the search with aircraft.
The prison was secured after Cabrera-Hernandez was found missing, the release states, but an immediate internal and external search of the prison yielded no results.
Cabrera-Hernandez is currently serving a 115-month sentence from the District of Columbia and Northern District of West Virginia for prisoner escape, unarmed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, destruction of property less than $1,000 and attempted escape.
