A woman becomes emotional while speaking on her phone as the Merced Police Department investigates the scene of a homicide outside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. According to Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman, a Hispanic male is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following a verbal argument with three men outside the apartment complex. According to Merced Police no arrests have been made. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

News

Teen arrested for April slaying of Merced man

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

August 05, 2017 9:22 AM

A 16-year-old male was arrested Wednesday for the April slaying of Merced man.

The juvenile from Merced, whose name wasn’t included in a news release Friday, was reported to be involved in an argument with 34-year-old Jose Mireles of Merced on April 28 before firing multiple shots at Mireles and fleeing the scene.

Mireles was found by police just outside his home in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body.

At the time, Mireles’ three children, the oldest of which is 6, were inside the home and unharmed at the time of the shooting.

At one point during the investigation, authorities were searching for as many as three suspects who reportedly were involved in the argument with Mireles.

Witnesses identified the juvenile to detectives, who started searching for him, the release states.

Authorities were contacted by a Fresno attorney asking to arrange the surrender of the suspect, according to the release, which didn’t name the attorney.

The suspect arrived at the Merced Police Dpeartment at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and surrendered himself to Detective Chris Russell. He was later booked into Merced County Juvenile Hall for homicide.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Russell at 209-385-4707. Tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

