Off the ballot, Sanchez concedes and endorses Lopez for Merced County superintendent

A second-grade teacher who spent more than $6,000 on her campaign to be the Merced County superintendent of schools before she was booted off the ballot a week ago is now throwing her support behind another candidate.
Gabby Sanchez formally conceded the race in an announcement Friday afternoon with her former opponent, Richard Lopez, whom she endorsed at the same news conference.
"I am asking my supporters to join me in voting for Richard Lopez on June 5," she said in a prepared statement. "Richard is an effective advocate for improving Merced County's failing schools."
Sanchez was set to run against Lopez, superintendent of the Merced River School District, and Steve Tietjen, the current Merced County superintendent of schools.
But she learned on April 25 that her name won't be on the ballot because she didn't have an "Administration Services Credential," according to Barbara Levey, the registrar of voters.
Sanchez disputed that finding, noting that she was initially approved in January to run in the election.
Lopez, also a Merced Union High School District board member, on Tuesday announced his support for reinstating Sanchez to the ballot.
