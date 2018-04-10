Body recovered from Los Banos-area canal, deputies say

Few details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon after authorities pulled a dead body from a canal near Los Banos, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.
The body was recovered from the Delta-Mendota canal shortly after noon near the intersection of Henry Miller Avenue and Delta Road, northeast of Los Banos, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
It was not immediately clear if the body was male or female, and more information is expected to be made available on Wednesday, Allen said.
