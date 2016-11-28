Merced homicide victim identified

A man killed Sunday night in a West 12th Street alley in Merced has been identified.
Luis Gonzalez, 33, of Merced, was killed, but authorities have not commented on the cause of his death. His identity was confirmed Monday morning by the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Lt. Jay Struble said authorities were called at 7:54 p.m. to a report of a man down the alley in the 1200 block of West 12th Street, behind a fast-food restaurant near R Street in Merced.
“He was suffering from obvious trauma and was taken to a Mercy hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Struble told the Sun-Star.
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released. Offices have not commented on any possible motive in the slaying. Merced police could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
Few other details were available.
The death marks the first homicide of the year in the city of Merced and the eighth homicide of the year total in Merced County, Undersheriff Jason Goins confirmed.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Deliman at 209-385-6992, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “ComVIP” as the “keyword” in the text message.. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
