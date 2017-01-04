2 arrested in South Merced homicide investigation

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the November slaying of a 33-year-old Merced man who was stabbed to death in an alleyway.
Merced Police Detective Joe Deliman, the lead investigator, said he believes at least one of the suspects in the death of Luis Gonzalez on Nov. 27, 2016 may be linked to criminal street gangs. Gonzalez was found in an alley in the 1200 block of West 12th Street, suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators arrested Toby D. Onate and Mauricio Soriano, both 19-year-old Merced residents. They were taken into custody Tuesday evening at apartments in the 1100 block of P Street. Detectives searched the home and located several pieces of potential evidence, Detective-Sgt. Curt Goman said. He declined to elaborate on the items collected.
Deliman said investigators still are seeking at least two additional suspects in the case. “So it’s too early to talk about (motive), but we are looking for more people,” he said.
Investigators believe there was a confrontation in the alleyway between Gonazlez and at least four others, possibly more, including Onate and Soriano. After the stabbing, police believe some property was taken from the victim. Investigators declined to say what was taken.
“I can say we don’t think the motive was robbery. I think they took advantage of the situation and the robbery occurred after the fact,” Deliman said.
Detectives also declined to comment on the role they believe each suspect played in the slaying.
This is a developing story and will be updated today.
