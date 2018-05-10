Merced shooting victim testifies her father, a pastor, raped her repeatedly

SHARE COPY LINK A 52-year-old suspected gunman has surrendered to Merced police after engaging in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Beckman Way in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Three people, believed to be family members of the gunman, were sho Andrew Kuhn and Rob Parsons Merced Sun-Star

A 52-year-old suspected gunman has surrendered to Merced police after engaging in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Beckman Way in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Three people, believed to be family members of the gunman, were sho Andrew Kuhn and Rob Parsons Merced Sun-Star