Merced’s getting a Dutch Bros. Coffee. Here are the plans for the popular coffeemaker

A coffee shop that already has something of a following in Merced is readying to build its first location in town.

A Dutch Bros. Coffee location is planned for 2007 E. Childs Ave., according to Frank Quintero, the economic development director for the city.

The nearly 900-square-foot double drive-thru structure whipped up some excitement when the city revealed the project on Facebook.

“It has a following,” Quintero said. “We’ve even read comments that people aren’t going to have to go to Fresno to get Dutch Bros.”

Dutch Bros. shops, which typically don’t have indoor seating, can be found in Fresno, Chico, Redding and a few other cities in the state.

The company, based in Oregon, makes an array of drinks, mostly coffees, teas and smoothies.

The site near Golden Valley High School currently has a home sitting on it. It will be demolished before the coffee business goes in, Quintero said. It was too early to estimate a grand opening.’

New Restaurants

Freddy's Kitchen - Torteria, an Atwater Mexican restaurant is opening a new location in Merced at 2015 E. Childs Ave. Opening day is Thursday, July 11, 2019. Freddy's Kitchen's specialty is the torta cubana.

That strip of Childs Avenue is seeing significant activity. Just east of where the coffee shop will be, Freddy’s Kitchen opened up last month.

Freddy’s makes tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other plates, but its specialty is the torta cubana. The Mexico City sandwich has beans, cheese, chorizo, egg, ham, wieners and milanesa, which is a breaded cut of meat. It also includes jalapeno, tomato, onion and avocado.

East of that location, plans are moving forward to bring a Checkers & Rally’s location back to Merced.

Known for its seasoned french fries and beefy burgers, Rally’s is planning to build a site this year on Childs Avenue near Golden Valley High School. The company has five locations in Fresno and one in Los Banos.

Corporate officials have said they look to have that burger joint open by the end of November. The eatery replaces Double Shot Espresso, a bikini coffee spot that drew some controversy in 2013 because of its proximity to the high school.

On the northern side of Merced, work continues on Teriyaki Don, the second location of a casual restaurant from Fresno. They make sushi, noodles and other Japanese dishes.