Coronavirus hospitalizations in Merced County rising, but other local data show positive signs

The Merced County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported an additional 21 laboratory confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The new cases increased the number of Merced County residents who have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,286.

Active COVID-19-related hospitalizations also continued to rise slightly on Wednesday, increasing by two patients to 34. Active hospitalizations tallied 29 one week ago.

Ten patients are currently being cared for locally, while the remaining 24 individuals are looked after at outside facilities.

The number of residents ever hospitalized on account of the novel coronavirus during the pandemic also rose by two patients to 696.

Other data show positive signs

With the exception of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Merced County’s other COVID-19 data either remained stable or improved on Wednesday.

No further novel coronavirus-related deaths were reported by County Public Health. A total of 152 residents have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Recently, days without reported Merced County COVID-19 deaths have become more frequent compared to prior months. When deaths are reported, numbers have trended lower than previously.

Still, three resident fatalities have been inflicted due to COVID-19 within the past week.

The county’s list of active coronavirus outbreaks shortened on Wednesday, as two workplace outbreaks were struck from the list. The Merced Union High School District office and Walmart Supercenter in Atwater were both removed, leaving 10 locations still in active outbreak status.

With the exception of skilled nursing facilities, outbreaks are defined as at least three laboratory confirmed cases linked to a workplace for two weeks. One positive case constitutes an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility due to the high risk setting.

Facilities are removed from the list when no further cases are tied to the location for two weeks.

Of Merced County’s total COVID-19 case count, the number of infections considered active also improved on Wednesday.

After rising past 300 over the weekend, active cases again receded below the 300 threshold to 293.

Cases are considered active if they were laboratory confirmed within the last two weeks. The active case count is an estimate.

The county’s testing positivity also decreased slightly to 3.4%. Testing positivity indicates the percentage of residents screened for COVID-19 within the past week whose results return positive.

Lower testing positivity is one of the factors that permits counties to reopen more sectors of their local economy under the state’s pandemic opening rules.

Of the 58,709 total Merced County residents screened for COVID-19 to date, 16.05% have tested positive.