His tragic death shook his Merced school. Now they’re coming together to help his family

Merced CA district braces for death of possible student Administrators with the Merced City School District are preparing for likely news that a seventh-grader killed Thursday, May 2, 2019, was one of their students, according to spokesperson Sara Sandrik. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Administrators with the Merced City School District are preparing for likely news that a seventh-grader killed Thursday, May 2, 2019, was one of their students, according to spokesperson Sara Sandrik.

A carnival at Hoover Middle School that was canceled due to the nearby fatal train collision last week involving a seventh grader has been rescheduled and will benefit the child’s family.

The carnival, now set for 5 p.m. May 22, will honor 13-year-old Vicente Mancera by donating a majority of proceeds to his family’s expenses, said Merced City School District spokesperson Sara Sandrik.

Vicente was believed to be wearing headphones while walking on the railroad tracks at about 3:45 p.m. on May 2 near East 23rd Street, east of G Street, when he was struck by a train, Merced police said.

Mancera’s death shook the Hoover school community. The next day, a carnival sponsored by a parent-teacher club was canceled.

Events like the carnival are usually fundraisers for PTC and school activities and benefits, Sandrik said. But PTC leaders decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to Vicente’s family.

The PTC plans to use enough of the proceeds to cover costs of the carnival and fund the graduation dance, Sandrik said. But the rest of the proceeds, a majority of the money raised, is planned to go to the family.

A GoFundMe page created to help pay Vicente’s funeral and other family expenses has raised nearly $3,000 since Saturday.

“Vicente was an outgoing 13-year-old boy who enjoyed every moment in life,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Making other people laugh was an everyday thing for Vicente. His smile was the most authentic, heartwarming and contagious smile.”

Vicente was a wrestler for Hoover, and he loved watching Marvel movies, the page states.