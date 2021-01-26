‘There’s not enough.’ Merced County officials frustrated with state COVID vaccine rollout

Judging from Tuesday’s Merced County Board of Supervisors meeting, it’s clear patience with the state has worn thin among local public health officials and elected leaders alike.

During the meeting the county Department of Public Health gave its first public COVID-19 report since Nov. 2.

Officials described how Merced County is grappling with the twofold challenges of combating the virus and vaccinating residents. Those are both seemingly uphill battles that local officials say have been impeded by the state’s vaccine rollout.

Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, Merced County’s public health director, said the vaccination process has been frustrating and demoralizing, and marks a sad start to the new year.

“Merced County has received the third lowest amount of vaccines per resident,” Nanyonjo-Kemp told supervisors. “There’s not enough for everyone based on what we’ve received.”

A total of 10,775 Phase 1A residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25, according to County Public Health’s numbers. That includes healthcare workers, vulnerable populations like skilled nursing facility residents and individuals age 65 or older.

Compared to the estimated 287,000-plus county residents, Nanyonjo-Kemp said the number of doses received is “very low.”

Vaccine distribution disfavors smaller counties

Nanyonjo-Kemp said that although it makes sense for regions with more residents to be allocated more doses, the state is favoring areas with higher numbers of healthcare professionals.

For Merced County this is a hindrance, she said, as it has long been recognized as possessing a notoriously low number of health providers per capita.

As an example, Nanyonjo-Kemp noted the contrast between Merced County and the City of Pasadena’s allocated vaccines. As of Jan. 12, Merced County‘s roughly 287,000 residents were secured 7,600 doses.

Pasadena’s roughly 141,000 residents — more than 100,000 fewer than Merced County — were allocated 22,800 vaccine doses, Nanyonjo-Kemp said.

“We are on track for five years to reach herd immunity, while Pasadena stands at 10 months,” she said. Herd immunity, in this case, is considered at least 80% of the population having been vaccinated.

The Board of Supervisors pointed out this disparity in a Jan. 21 letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The letter, signed by each supervisor, pleaded with the governor to reconsider vaccine distribution.

“We have not been provided specifics regarding the state’s vaccine allocation formula, but it appears to be disproportionately harming regions that have a history of healthcare shortages,” the letter said, referencing Merced County’s status as a healthcare professional shortage area.





‘Lack of transparency’

Nanyonjo-Kemp said she believes the state’s lack of transparency with vaccine distribution is deliberate. While state officials often push a message of equity, the San Joaquin Valley has borne the brunt of COVID-19 and received scarce vaccine resources,s he said.

“We’re essential enough to feed the state, and the world, but we’re not essential enough to keep from dying,” Nanyonjo-Kemp said.

Supervisor Scott Silveira echoed the County Public Health Director.

“I don’t know what else to do. I know we’ve sent letters, I know the mayors have sent letters, I know that we’re on a call every week with our electeds at the state and the local level,” Silveira said. “I want it to be known that the state and the way that they’re handling this, they’re hypocrites and they’re not being transparent.”

County Supervisors and Public Health Officials each stated that the county has the capacity to mobilize more vaccines, were they to be received. Merced County recently launched several COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“We have a plan in place, just get us the damn vaccines,” Supervisor Daron McDaniel said.

COVID-19 cases still high in Merced County, amid lifted stay-at-home orders

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is on track to become Merced County’s leading cause of death over the last three years, Nanyonjo-Kemp said.

The 331 pandemic-caused deaths as of Monday rank the virus in spot number two, just below the 380 deaths attributed to all types of cancer.

Merced County now occupies the position of ninth highest death rate per capita in the state, largely due to unbridled COVID-19 cases, Nanyonjo-Kemp said.

New daily COVID-19 cases have stayed high in Merced County since November, leading to increased active cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths.

Since County Public Health’s prior update on Nov. 2, total COVID-19 cases have grown by 162% to 25,575, active cases by 697% to 3,220 and deaths by 109% to 331 as of Jan. 25.

In recent days, however, some signs of decline for the virus have begun to show in Merced County and around the state.

Improving intensive care unit data prompted the state on Monday to lift the regional stay-at-home orders impacting Merced and other counties. Bars, restaurants and other businesses may now reopen for in-person and indoor services.

The move was a positive sign that the virus has, finally, begun to spread at a slower rate.