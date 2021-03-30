1,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine doses to be given out Friday at Merced County clinic

Registered nurse Julia Mercado administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a vaccination clinic inside the Cesar E. Chavez Middle School gymnasium in Planada, Calif., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Golden Valley Health Centers will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in which 1,000 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines will be handed out to Merced County residents.

The event will take place at United Methodist Church of Merced located at 899 Yosemite Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a press release.

The event will be for residents of Merced or people who work in Merced who are 18 years or older. You do not need to be a current GVHC patient to attend.

The event is by appointment only and the appointments are expected to fill up quickly. People can call 209-359-2026 to see if you are eligible and to schedule your spot for the one-day clinic.

GVHC, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office, Merced County Public Health, Valley Onward, and the United and the Methodist Church of Merced are all joining forces to make the event possible.

Tuesday case update

There have been 435 deaths in Merced County since the pandemic began last March and 30,558 confirmed cases. Approximately 579 of those cases are considered active, according to county officials.

Merced County remains in purple tier under the state’s COVID rules.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Merced County

Valleywide