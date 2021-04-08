Local
Merced police seek public’s help finding man who went missing from rehabilitation center
The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 61-year old man with medical conditions.
Jimmy Mason walked away from the Merced Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 510 W. 26th Street, on Thursday just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.
Mason does not communicate well verbally. He’s described as a 5-foot-6 white male weighing about 150 pounds with a bald head and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding Mason’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Rinder at 209-385-6905 or by email at rinderb@cityofmerced.org.
Comments