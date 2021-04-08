Merced police seek public’s help finding man who went missing from rehabilitation center

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating Jimmy Mason, 61, of Merced, who went missing on Thursday night. Merced Police Department

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 61-year old man with medical conditions.

Jimmy Mason walked away from the Merced Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 510 W. 26th Street, on Thursday just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Mason does not communicate well verbally. He’s described as a 5-foot-6 white male weighing about 150 pounds with a bald head and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding Mason’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Rinder at 209-385-6905 or by email at rinderb@cityofmerced.org.