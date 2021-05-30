Merced Coroner Bureau requests public’s help in finding dead man’s family members

Robert Gold, 82. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Bureau is requesting the public’s help to reach relatives of a dead man.

Coroner Bureau staff have searched numerous personnel records and been unsuccessful in locating legal next of kin for 82-year-old Robert Gold, according to a news release.

Authorities believe Gold’s next of kin are his daughters who may live in Chicago or possibly in France. Their names and contact information are unknown, according to the release. Locating immediate family members is needed before the office can release the body and to allow for a proper burial, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Gold or his family is asked to contact to the Coroner Bureau at 209-385-7369.