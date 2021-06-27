Fresno County Coroner identifies drivers killed in Interstate 5, Highway 33 crashes

Names have been released of three drivers killed last weekend in two traffic crashes investigated by Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol officers.

Two drivers who died in a head-on collision involving trucks that then caught fire on Highway 33, north of Douglas Avenue, have been identified as Emmanuel Espinoza, 34, of Los Banos, and Garrett Moore, 21, of Dos Palos, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti.

Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision south of Firebaugh about 5:48 a.m. June 20.

David Coubrough, 60, of Tracy, has been identified as the driver killed in a solo-vehicle rollover on Interstate 5, north of California Avenue, on June 19.

CHP officers responded in that incident at about 8:08 a.m. An investigation revealed the man, driving a 2002 Ford in the southbound No. 1 lane of I-5, steered to the left in an attempt to avoid a vehicle stopped ahead, according to the CHP.

The vehicle left the road and then went back across the south lanes and down the shoulder, overturning into a dirt embankment, the CHP stated.

Authorities said the vehicle came to rest on its roof.