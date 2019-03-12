Second suspect arrested in connection with Merced County homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January homicide in Merced County, authorities said.
According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Niko Flores of Los Banos, was arrested Sunday in connection with a slaying that occurred at a house party in the Dos Palos area Jan. 19.
Flores is the second suspect authorities have arrested in connection with the January shooting. Authorities arrested 22-year-old suspect Dylan Ballard in connection with the same case.
Merced County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a party in the 21000 block of Reynolds Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, according to a news release.
When deputies arrived they located two victims. One victim was transported to a Fresno area hospital and the other victim, identified by the Merced County Coroner as 23-year-old Elias Vivanco Jr., died at the scene.
At the time of Ballard’s arrest authorities said the shooting was believed to be a gang-related crime and detectives continued the investigation, later issuing a warrant for Flores’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445 and press the number one at the recording. Information can remain anonymous and may help solve the crime, according to authorities.
