Murder investigation underway in North Merced shooting, police confirm

A 20-year-old man shot last month near a North Merced park has died, the Police Department confirmed.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Samuel Bernal of Merced.

A still-unidentified shooter opened fire around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12 near the roundabout intersection of El Redondo Drive and Pacific Drive just outside the southwest corner of Merino Park. The shooter wounded two people - Bernal and a 17-year-old male, the Merced Police Department reported.

The teenager’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was released from the hospital a short time later.

Bernal suffered major injuries and died two days later on Aug. 14, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced police confirmed the murder investigation in a statement released Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not identified a motive for the violence. While officers said they have yet to identify a suspect in the case, they’ve also said investigators believe the shooter knew the victims.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the Police Department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.