Teen and two others arrested in connection with Merced homicide case, police say

Three people, including a 17-year-old teen, have been arrested in connection with last month’s Merino Park homicide in Merced.

Officers responded on Aug. 12 to the roundabout intersection of El Redondo Drive and Pacific Drive, near Merino Park, and located two victims, police said.

The victims, 20-year-old Merced man Samuel Bernal, and a 17-year-old male, were transported to area hospitals.

Bernal suffered major injuries and died two days later, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office. The teenager’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and identified as a primary suspect in the shooting, according to a news release. Investigators previously said they believed the suspect knew the victims.

Two adults, 23-year-old Deshawn Peterson and 26-year-old Dasha Winzer, were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to the homicide.

Police have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly violence.

Anyone with information on the homicide, suspects or victim is being asked to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the police department by dialing “TIP411,” or 847411, and including the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.