Adult and juvenile arrested in connection with Merced shooting, police say

An adult and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an apartment complex in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 8:39 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Glen Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

While searching the area, officers located a 17-year-old male victim in a nearby apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injury, which police said was not life threatening.

During an investigation, officers followed evidence which led them to 21-year-old Craig Turner and a 14-year-old male in a nearby apartment, according to Sgt. Robert Solis. Police said Turner and the 14-year-old were found to be in possession of two semi-automatic handguns.

Solis said police believe the suspects know the victim. Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time but that it may have been gang related.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Turner was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a person prohibited from possessing ammunition, participation in criminal street gang activity and violation of parole, according to jail records.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a concealed firearm, according to authorities.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident in an attempt to identify a motive and to learn if any other suspects were involved.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or solis@cityofmerced.org.