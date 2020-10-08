Officers find gun and narcotics during warrant arrest in Merced, police say

A firearm and narcotics were found during a warrant arrest in Merced on Thursday, according to authorities.

At about 10:07 a.m., officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit went to an address in the 2800 block of Oleander Avenue while attempting to locate 38-year-old Richard Thomas who was wanted on a local felony warrant, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said Thomas, who is a validated gang member and on active parole, was located and arrested. During a search, officers located narcotics in the residence and 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Thomas is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous criminal history, police said. Thomas was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of narcotics as well as local warrants and gang enhancements, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Barajas at 209-388-7814 or by email at barajasj@cityofmerced.org.