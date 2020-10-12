Altercation leads to arrest of two suspected gang members in Merced, police say

An altercation led to the arrest of two suspected gang members in Merced according to authorities.

At about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, a Merced police officer and a sergeant with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit saw three men fighting while patrolling the unit block of 19th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

One of the suspects reportedly ran as the officers went to contact the group. According to police, the remaining subjects told officers that the man who ran had brandished a firearm during the altercation.

Officers learned the subject who fled was at a nearby residence on West 19th Street. According to police, a search warrant was authored and officers surrounded the residence. Two men, identified as Fredrick Mays, 33, and Trayvone Peterson, 20, voluntarily exited the home and were taken into custody.

Mays was identified by officers as the subject who ran from the altercation, according to the release. Police said both Mays and Peterson are documented gang members and both had warrants for their arrest. A 9mm semi-automatic firearm was found inside the home during a search, according to the release.

Mays was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, participation in criminal street gang activity, brandishing a weapon, resisting or delaying officer as well as a warrant and enhancements, according to jail records.

Peterson was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, resisting or delaying officers, the warrant and gang enhancements.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Lupian at 209-388-7814 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.