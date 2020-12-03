Second victim dies from wounds suffered in Merced apartment shooting, police say

The Merced Police Department investigates a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at an apartment complex near the northeast corner of Glen Avenue and East Santa Fe Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 32-year-old man has died following a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Merced — the second person to die from wounds suffered in that incident.

Police responded to the shooting at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment complex near the northeast corner of Santa Fe and Glen Avenues. According to police, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit and a third person outside.

According to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old man died yesterday morning at a Fresno area hospital.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, remains in critical condition at a regional hospital.

Police have not made any arrests, identified any suspects, or identified a motive for the shooting, but it is believed to be gang related.