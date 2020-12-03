Crime
Second victim dies from wounds suffered in Merced apartment shooting, police say
A 32-year-old man has died following a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Merced — the second person to die from wounds suffered in that incident.
Police responded to the shooting at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, at an apartment complex near the northeast corner of Santa Fe and Glen Avenues. According to police, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit and a third person outside.
According to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old man died yesterday morning at a Fresno area hospital.
The third victim, a 37-year-old man, remains in critical condition at a regional hospital.
Police have not made any arrests, identified any suspects, or identified a motive for the shooting, but it is believed to be gang related.
