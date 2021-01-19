Merced County Coroner releases identity of El Nido homicide victim

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man stabbed to death in El Nido.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old William Karr of Merced. At about 11:39 p.m on Jan. 9, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Orchard Way in El Nido for a report of a male trying to gain access to a residence by force.

Prior to deputies arriving on scene, the man entered the residence. Authorities said brothers, identified as Victor Candelario, 27, and Guillermo Candelario Jr., 19, both of El Nido, arrived home and confronted the man. They chased him and during an altercation both brothers allegedly stabbed the man several times.

Deputies found the man unresponsive and after live saving measures were attempted he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder and using a deadly weapon enhancement, according to jail records. Both men remain in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.