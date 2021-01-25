Recognize him? Merced Police ask public for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Merced Police Department has asked the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect captured on surveillance video Sunday, at a 7-Eleven store located at 77 East Olive Ave. in Merced. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 77 E. Olive Ave. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the victim told officers that a male, described as being in his mid 20s with a medium build, entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot following the robbery, according to police.

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.