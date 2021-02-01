Merced County Coroner’s Office identifies teenager killed in Atwater shooting

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim who was one of two juveniles injured in an Atwater shooting.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the homicide victim has been identified as 15-year-old Joseph Garcia of Atwater.

Atwater police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Bellevue Road at about 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26. Arriving officers located two boys with gunshot wounds, according to Atwater police. The officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures and Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Atwater Police Detective-Sgt. David Brum, the other juvenile injured in the shooting was transported to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries and was last known to be in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and police continue to work leads, according to Brum.

“No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time,” Brum said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater Police Detective Vierra at 209-357-6395.