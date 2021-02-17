Parolee wanted in Merced shooting that killed two men, injured another

Anthony Ruben Perez

Authorities have identified a parolee as a suspect wanted in connection with a December shooting that killed two men and injured a third at a Merced apartment complex.

Anthony Ruben Perez, 37, is wanted for the Santa Fe Drive shooting.

Police said Perez has a history of firearms possession, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 1:25 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the complex near the northeast corner of Santa Fe and Glenn Avenues. Police located the two victims with gunshot wounds inside and apartment and a third person outside who was injured.

Authorities said 37-year-old Jeffery Crawford was declared dead at the scene and 32-year-old Armando Partida-Sanchez died at a Fresno-area hospital. The third victim was treated and survived.