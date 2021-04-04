Man arrested after firearms, ammunition found during search of Merced residence

A man was arrested after officers located multiple firearms and ammunition in a Merced home, according to authorities.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Coronado Avenue, according to a department news release.

Police said that officers contacted the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Felix Vega, and found a semi-automatic rifle as well as five semi-automatic handguns inside the residence.

Police said all of the firearms were found to be loaded and accessible to Vega. Due to Vega’s criminal history, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to police.

Vega was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony outstanding warrants and misdemeanor possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Crimes can be reported by visiting the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be left by calling police 209-385-4725.