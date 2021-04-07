Three people arrested, others wanted for questioning in Livingston attempted murder

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a March 22 shooting that injured two men in Livingston.

On March 31 officers executed a series of search and arrest warrants as a result of a nearly two-week investigation after the March 22 shooting in the area of Park and 7th streets, according to Livingston Police Detective Jason Barkus.

During the execution of the warrants, Livingston police officers arrested suspect Marcelino Lorenzo, 19, of Livingston, and a 17-year-old juvenile on suspicion of attempted murder, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.

Barkus said Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a third suspect, Christian Bracamontes, 20, of Livingston, that same day.

According to police, Marcus Medel, 18, of Livingston, is a suspect in the shooting case, although he has not been taken into custody because of injuries he sustained during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court April 20, according to court records.

Lorenzo was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, making criminal terrorist threats, robbery and street terrorism enforcement as well as enhancements, according to Merced County Jail records.

Bracamontes was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, robbery, making criminal terrorist threats, violation of probation, assault with a deadly weapon and street terrorism enforcement as well as enhancements.

Barkus said two of five total suspects identified by police are still wanted for questioning at this time.

According to Barkus, the suspects were identified by authorities through the collection of witness statements, surveillance video as well as other forms of information sources.

Police did not say if any of the suspects are known to be gang members, although the shooting does appears to be gang related.

“We are investigating this as a gang related shooting – a gang related incident,” Barkus said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916 and ask to speak to Detective Jason Barkus.