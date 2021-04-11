Man, 46, arrested after child pornography found on cell phone, Merced police say

A Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Officers arrested Christopher Jason Alford, 46, on Thursday on a warrant for possession of child pornography, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said that on Dec. 21, 2020, a concerned person turned over a cellular phone they found after seeing images of child pornography while searching the phone in an effort to identify the owner.

Merced Police Department high-tech detectives determined Alford was the owner of the phone and an arrest warrant was issued.

Detectives interviewed Alford and he was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession/scene matter of minor/sexual conduct, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Adrian at 209-385-4731 or adriana@cityofmercedorg.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling police at 209-385-4725 or by contacting Merced Area Crime Stoppers. Crimes also can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.