Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound at Merced hospital

Authorities are investigating after a man was taken to a Merced hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

At about 6:34 p.m. the Merced Police Department learned of a man who arrived at Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Foster said the shooting is alleged to have occurred in the 1000 block of R Street.

According to police, the 27-year-old Merced man was reportedly walking along the sidewalk when he was struck once in the leg by a bullet. Police said the victim has been uncooperative but told police he did not see any suspected shooters.

Foster said the man was transported to the hospital by a family member. Officers were unable to locate a crime scene or additional evidence of a shooting.

The man’s injury is said to be not-life-threatening and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, authorities said.

Police are attempting to identify any possible witnesses as well as checking the surrounding area for any video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.