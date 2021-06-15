Merced victim in Parsons Avenue fatal shooting identified. Search for suspect continues

Seth Lambert, 22, is a suspect in a Merced shooting that killed a 21-year-old man Saturday, June 12, 2021. According to police, Lambert may be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a June 12 homicide in Merced as 21-year-old Camron Jackson, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According the Merced Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of North Parsons Avenue, south of Ada Givens Park and located Jackson with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was flown to a regional trauma center and later died of his injuries.

On Monday, police released the name of a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Seth Lambert, who is wanted in connection with the homicide.

Lambert is believed to be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822. He may have fled to Las Vegas and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.