Woman arrested on suspicion of assault, felony warrant after alleged attack in Merced
A woman accused of attacking a person with a can of pepper spray was arrested Saturday in Merced, according to authorities.
About 1:45 p.m., Merced police officers arrested 35-year-old Shantel Hamilton for a reported assault that occurred in the 1100 block of East Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Merced Police Department.
Police said officers found a person who was covered in blood, suffering from a laceration to the forehead. According to a news release, the victim accused Hamilton of attacking her with a can of pepper spray after she asked Hamilton to leave a residence.
Hamilton was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as well as an outstanding felony warrant, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer King at 209-388-7785 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported online through the Merced Police Department website.
Anonymous tips can be left for law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
