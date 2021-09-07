Merced County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim, suspect in Delhi homicide

Authorities have released the identities of a suspect and a victim from a Sept. 3 homicide in Merced County.

According to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post, the man shot and killed in Delhi on Friday was 38-year-old David Nilsson.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Hoskins Avenue at about 9:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Authorities said that when deputies arrived, a woman claimed that her ex-husband, identified as 48-year-old Micheal Emana, shot Nilsson who is her boyfriend, and left the area in a vehicle.

After canvasing the area, located the vehicle about two miles from the residence and found Nilsson dead. Emana was later located by deputies and arrested.

Emana was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7482.