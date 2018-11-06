What to do if stress of Election Day gets to be too much

A doctor offers tips on how to become an informed voter without letting election season stress get to you.
By
A doctor offers tips on how to become an informed voter without letting election season stress get to you.
By

Local Election

In one place, all results and coverage of Election Day in Merced County

By The Merced Sun-Star

November 06, 2018 08:54 PM

Below are the key reports from The Fresno Bee and McClatchy and The Associated Press on Election Day 2018. For the latest voting totals, click here.

Local

UPDATE: Shelton takes narrow lead over Bliss in tight race for Merced council

Villalta, council candidates get early leads in Los Banos 2018 midterm election races

Early midterm 2018 results show Samra, Kang lead in Livingston mayor, council races

UPDATE: Costa claims victory over Heng in 16th Congressional District

Caballero’s Merced office burglarized. An effort to ‘take down’ campaign, staff says

Trump on the minds of many as they head to Valley polls

State

UPDATE: Newsom wins, Feinstein stays: Here are the latest election results in state, local races

Gavin Newsom to become California’s next governor

Dianne Feinstein defeats Kevin de León to retain Senate seat in California

Live updates: How Californians are voting on the 11 ballot propositions

California’s gas tax increase is here to stay

UPDATE: California voters reject rent control measure

Denham has edge against Harder in nail-biter, but it’s still up in the air

Polling problems lead to rare emergency hearing in Stanislaus County

Keep your eyes on these California races tonight

UPDATE: Voters face long lines as California polls near closing time

National

Out of many, several firsts elected across country

Balance of power upended in Washington as Trump faces divided Congress

Women lead a parade of victories to help Democrats win the House

This is how Republicans lost the House

UPDATE: GOP keeps Senate control for 2 more years, triumph for Trump

Battle for the House tests Trump, GOP hold on Congress

Trump holes up in the White House to watch election results

