Merced County temperatures to dip after extreme heat wave. Here’s when 100+ heat could return

Kaylee Hernandez, 12, left, and Adrian Pittman, 8, both of Bakersfield, cool off in Lake Yosemite while in town visiting family with their grandmother, in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Following a weekend heatwave of record temperatures up to 110 in Merced County, local residents will get some respite from the extreme temperatures, though not for long.

Tuesday’s weather could reach a high of 100, but daytime temperatures are expected to hover into the mid to high 90s for the rest of the week, said Jim Bagnall, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Wednesday’s heat is expected to reach a high of 98, while Thursday is expected to see a high of 94.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with a high of 93. Weekend heat will go back into the high 90s, with a high of 96 for Saturday and a high of 98 on Sunday.

The lows for the rest of the week will stay between the high 50s and low 60s.

However, next week temperatures are expected to rise to 100 and above, said Bagnall.

Merced County’s air quality was listed as moderate on Tuesday, with the River Fire burning in nearby Mariposa and Madera counties.

The San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District on Monday issued a health caution to all San Joaquin Valley residents because of the fire, which is causing smoke impacts in the region.

The district warns residents being impacted by smoke to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate matter exposure, according to the district’s website.

Weekend set new records

Merced County highs during the past weekend were 110 on Sunday and 108 on Saturday.

“On Sunday the record was set at 110 degrees, back in 1959 was the last time it was that hot,” said Bagnall. “Saturday as well (saw) a record. Merced hit 108 and that broke the record for 107 set in 1990.”

There may be more record breaking temperatures as long as the heatwave continues, Bagnall said.

“You never know what’s ahead during July and August — we still got some hot days ahead of us,” he said.

Even with the extreme heat this past weekend, however, it’s still wasn’t an overall record for Merced County.

The hottest recorded temperature ever for Merced is 114, recorded on three occasions, the weather service said: July 24, 1902; Aug. 8, 1905; and July 17, 1925.