Merced to get two new retail spots on Olive after vacant buildings demolished

The two vacant three-story buildings on Olive Avenue near M Street are to be demolished in the coming months to make way for a pharmacy and coffee spot, the city’s staff has confirmed.
A 12,900-square-foot CVS Pharmacy and a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru are planned for the area west of El Pollo Loco and south of United Artists Regency 7.
The project to replace the empty buildings is expected to double vehicular traffic in the area, according to records.
“The developer plans for the (demolition) to take place by end of March,” economic development director Frank Quintero told the Sun-Star on Tuesday.
The new Starbucks location with a drive-thru would replace the franchise’s current location in the 500 block of Olive Avenue, according to the plans.
The site also is expected to house an 85-foot-tall wireless phone tower that will be built to look like a pine tree, according to city records.
During his State of the City address last week, Mayor Mike Murphy noted the changes are among several projects that are part of the city’s improving economic outlook.
He said that along with upgrades at Olive Avenue and M Street, the nearby Merced Mall has plans for improvements.
Frank Quintero, Merced’s economic development director
“The mall itself will be renovated to provide a better shopping experience,” he said. “Our economic development team at the city is teaming with the owners of the mall to recruit new retailers and entertainment providers.”
The mall has lost businesses in the past year, including Hometown Buffet and Sweet River Grill & Bar. Wet Seal announced this week that it will close all its stores, including the Merced Mall location.
The planned mall upgrade, which calls for the addition of “trendy” restaurants and venues, could add as much as 90,000 square feet and a second floor to the mall, according to Bill Kenney, a representative of Codding Enterprises, the mall’s owner.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
