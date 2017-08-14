29-year-old Merced County man is identified as homicide victim

The man killed Sunday in Dos Palos after being shot multiple times has been identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Joel Fuentes Torres, 29, of Dos Palos died from his wounds, according to the office.
Dos Palos officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1700 block of Oliver Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Barry Mann said. Officers found Fuentes Torres with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a car.
He was treated for his but died at the scene, Dos Palos Police Chief Barry Mann said.
Police worked throughout the night talking to witnesses to identify the suspect.
About 7:15 a.m. Monday, officers arrested 38-year-old Jose Maria Rivera in an alleyway. Shortly after, officers found the gun used in the shooting, Mann said.
Mann said Rivera and the victim were friends before the shooting but did not comment on what led up to the deadly incident. It does not appear to be gang-related, he said.
“Our information shows this was an intentional act,” he said.
Earlier on Sunday, police contacted Rivera after receiving information about a man with a gun acting strangely. Officers didn’t find Rivera with a gun and determined no threats were made by him, Mann said. Rivera was known to police and had multiple run-ins with officers in the past, Mann said.
Mann attributed the speedy arrest to citizen cooperation. “We really applaud our relationship with the local community and their willingness to talk to us,” Mann said. “We know the community like the back of our hand. We’re small.”
This is the second homicide in Dos Palos this year. In January, 29-year-old Omar Villifana surrendered to police after being suspected in the shooting death of his roommate, Humbert Cisneros, 22.
