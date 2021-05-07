Merced ranked among top fastest-growing California cities. See the data behind the growth

A view of the Merced Theatre in downtown Merced, Calif. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

More and more, signs indicate that Merced’s place on the California map is growing.

Among California cities with populations over 30,000, Merced ranked second among the 10 fastest growing cities, according to a Friday state Department of Finance news release. The 2,710 new residents calling Merced home represented a 3.1% increase to 90,971 people from Jan. 1, 2020 to 2021.

The City of Merced was second only to Banning in Riverside County, which expanded by 3.8%. Neighboring Los Banos also made the list as number eight with a 2.4% increase.

Merced’s growth also placed it as number eight on the list of cities under 300,000 residents with the highest numeric population change.

Overall, Merced County-wide residents are now estimated to count 284,836 — a .5% increase, according to the release.

Statewide, only 171 cities saw the number of residents increase. Population tallies declined in 305 cities, while six experienced no change.

California as a whole shrank by about half a percent, or just over 182,000 people to 39,466,855, according to the release.

California residents appear to be flocking to inland counties in the Sacramento and Central valleys, while coastal and northern counties declined in population. Many of the state’s large urban centers accounted for the loss:

Los Angeles: A loss of 1.3%, or nearly 52,000 residents to 3,923,341.

San Diego: A loss of 0.7% or more than 10,400 residents to 1,411,034.

San Jose: A loss of 1.1%, or almost 11,700 residents to 1,029,782.

San Francisco: A loss of 1.7%, or almost 14,800 residents to 875,010.

Friday’s release is consistent with numbers released by the state Department of Finance in December, which showed that Merced ranked fifth out of the state’s 58 counties for the highest percent increase in population between July 2019-20.

Experts have pinned the state’s population decline on fewer births, more deaths due to an aging population and the COVID-19 pandemic, lower international migration and higher migration out of California.

The demand for housing and climbing prices for homes have played a factor in the exodus as well, especially among coastal counties where housing prices have continued to soar.

Counties residents are fleeing, like Los Angeles, have higher costs of living. The median price of a single-family home there is estimated at $650,000, while home value in the City of Merced is roughly $285,365, according to Zillow.