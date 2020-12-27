New Merced mayor speaks on downtown plans, economic outlook, challenges as 2021 approaches

Newly-elected Mayor Matthew Serratto is intent on fostering a sense of togetherness in the City of Merced, even during an unprecedented time when residents must distance from neighbors to stay safe.

Serratto, 40, was recently sworn in to lead as Merced’s top elected official over the next four years, having garnered over 50% of votes against three other candidates in November. He was elected along with three new council members.

The longtime Merced County prosecutor campaigned in part by building strong community relationships — an approach and message he said is more important than ever before, as the New Year approaches.

“Four years goes by in the blink of an eye, so I think we have to move with a lot of urgency, and move with a lot of purpose,” said Serratto.

“For the next few months with our new group, we’re going to do outreach, build, educate ourselves, gain momentum. And then when we move into the spring, especially as we move into the summer, (we’ll) really get to work hitting the big issues head on — homelessness, jobs, economic development. police issues, public safety issues, cleaning up our streets, on and on. Hitting all of the big issues.”

Working closely with neighborhoods is a strategy Serratto championed during his prior four years as a City Council member.

He spearheaded a revitalization project in his district’s Loughborough neighborhood. It aimed to reinvigorate the area by improving infrastructure, creating neighborhood activities and boosting community among Loughborough residents.

Now the new face of leadership for the entire city amid a deadly pandemic, Serratto plans to rejuvenate all of Merced with similar tactics.

“It’s fun doing the work I’m doing because you see how many people have each others’ backs,” he said. “You see a lot of people rallying behind and supporting the community at a time when COVID makes it hard to do that.”

Plans for downtown Merced, bolstering tourism

Serratto’s long term goals for the city build on former mayor Mike Murphy’s legacy of transforming Merced into a “city on the rise,” he said.

The new mayor’s priorities include: providing quality homes for residents with different housing needs, strengthening parks and recreation amenities, beautifying the city, reviving neighborhoods in disrepair and continuing downtown restoration projects.

“I’d like to see us have a laser focus on downtown, and then move out to the (other) neighborhoods,” Serratto said.

Per Serratto’s vision to make downtown Merced a destination point, the City Council is already considering changes to make the area more welcoming to residents and visitors alike.

“We need to better position ourselves as the Gateway to Yosemite, to capture more of that Yosemite tourism traffic,” Serratto said.

The concept to do that starts with improving the downtown area. At the mayor’s request, the council on Monday discussed eliminating “dead road space” in downtown streets and incorporating features like diagonal parking, parklets or bike lanes.

“You get 60%-plus more parking when you do (diagonal parking), and it creates a better, slower feel,” Serratto said. “If we’re going to have thriving downtown businesses, they’re gonna require a lot more parking than we have.”

The hope is that the revisions would slow the pace of downtown streets for pedestrian safety and increase patronage for businesses with better parking. Engagement with downtown’s business community have elicited positive responses, Serratto said.

If the idea moves forward, Serratto estimates 300-400 additional parking spots would be added downtown — and at a much lower cost than financing a parking structure.

Mayor optimistic for Merced’s future

Economic difficulties are not new to Merced. The area was hit hard when the former Castle Air Force Base closed in the 1990s. Just as economic recovery began to take hold, the Great Recession hit Merced hard in the mid-2000s.

“Things were at a standstill for a lot of years,” Serratto said.

Although Merced residents and businesses have suffered financially during COVID-19, Serratto said the local economy has managed to hold its own.

“All things considered, the city has maintained a pretty good financial situation,” Serratto said.

Merced County joblessness has historically tended to double that of the state, but unemployment rates during the pandemic have been comparable or better than the state average.

Plus, a recent report by the California Department of Finance showed that Merced County is attracting new residents at a higher rate compared to the state overall.

The city’s on the cusp of hitting a sweet spot only attainable in medium-sized communities like Merced, Serratto explained.

Merced is becoming increasingly attractive with improved amenities, while still maintaining a small town sense of closeness. Serratto believes Merced’s economy is well positioned to take off once residents can return to work — and he said now is the time to plan.

Supporting existing businesses will continue to be a priority, as will maximizing efficiency with getting new businesses’ doors open. Serratto said he hopes the city will attract a diversity of businesses and big employers.

But first getting the city through COVID-19 is the bottom line, Serratto said.

Nearly a year into the pandemic, Serratto said Merced’s residents by now know how to keep themselves and others safe. But city officials should lead by example by setting a good precedent with basic COVID-19 safety precautions, he said.

Merced has been faithful with state and county health guidelines, Serratto said. The city engages frequently with public health officials to promote best practices. At the same time, city leadership has aimed to strike a balance by supporting residents and local businesses during the economic turmoil incurred by shutdown orders.

“The economic future is bright, it really is,” he said. “I’m proud of this town. We’re used to difficult times and we’re resilient. We’ve come through a lot of hardships.”