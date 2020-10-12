Suspect arrested in connection with Dos Palos shooting, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a Dos Palos gas station, according to authorities.

Niko Flores, 21, was arrested at about 1:06 p.m. on Oct. 7, in the 2200 block of Merced Street.

According to Dos Palos Police Chief Rich McEachin, Flores was arrested on a warrant in association with a shooting that occurred near a Circle K earlier this year.

Officers responded to the shooting near the parking lot of Circle K, located at 2549 Blossom Street, at about 12:41 a.m. on July 16. Police said a victim was later found at a Los Banos hospital receiving treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers viewed video surveillance from the area and identified Flores as being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to McEachin.

Another suspect, Daniel Martinez, 24, of Los Banos, was arrested in connection with the shooting on July 22.

Flores was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license for DUI, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2,000,500 bond.