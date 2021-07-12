Crime
Vehicle seen on video fleeing area of deadly Merced shooting. Police need help finding it
Authorities have released a surveillance image of a vehicle fleeing the area of deadly shooting in Merced.
According to a Merced Police Department news release, video located by detectives shows a vehicle fleeing the area after a June 16 shooting outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of D Street that left 22-year-old Betty Ann Choates dead.
Police described the vehicle as a newer white Chevrolet truck, possibly a 2015, that is slightly lifted. The vehicle may have been struck by gunfire during the incident, according to the release.
Authorities have requested assistance from the public in locating the vehicle and its owner.
“We are looking to identify the owner of this truck and attempt to identify a possible suspect,” Merced police Lt. Emily Foster said.
Officers responded about 9:27 p.m. on June 16 to a call of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Choates suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said she was flown to a Modesto-area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.
Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.
Anonymous tips can also be left for law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
Comments