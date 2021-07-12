Vehicle seen on video fleeing area of deadly Merced shooting. Police need help finding it

Authorities have released a surveillance image of a vehicle fleeing the area of deadly shooting in Merced.

According to a Merced Police Department news release, video located by detectives shows a vehicle fleeing the area after a June 16 shooting outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of D Street that left 22-year-old Betty Ann Choates dead.

Police described the vehicle as a newer white Chevrolet truck, possibly a 2015, that is slightly lifted. The vehicle may have been struck by gunfire during the incident, according to the release.

The Merced Police Department released a surveillance image of a vehicle fleeing the area of a June 16, 2021 shooting outside a Merced apartment complex in the 900 block of D Street that left a 22-year-old woman dead. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities have requested assistance from the public in locating the vehicle and its owner.

“We are looking to identify the owner of this truck and attempt to identify a possible suspect,” Merced police Lt. Emily Foster said.

Officers responded about 9:27 p.m. on June 16 to a call of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Choates suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said she was flown to a Modesto-area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be left for law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.