Hilmar man, unborn baby killed in crash near Turlock

A 29-year-old Hilmar man and an unborn baby were killed in a crash on the northern border of Merced County in Turlock on Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol reported.
A 24-year-old pregnant woman from Turlock was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion around 7:45 a.m. west on Golden State Boulevard near Griffith Avenue in the left lane, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The man driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger was stopped at a stop sign on Griffith Avenue, he said, and for an unknown reason, he entered the intersection and was "t-boned" on his driver side by the Ford Fusion.
The man, whose name is not being released until his family is notified, was transported to Emanuel Hospital where he later died, Zuniga said.
The woman was taken to a hospital by witnesses, he said, where she later lost her baby. She will recover from her injuries, officers said.
Her name also was not released Tuesday to allow family members to be notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
